Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.018 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $659 million, or $3.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $895 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.4% to $3.924 billion from $2.645 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.018 Bln. vs. $659 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.51 vs. $3.19 last year. -Revenue: $3.924 Bln vs. $2.645 Bln last year.

