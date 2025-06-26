Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 4

Diamondback Energy will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4 and discuss them in a conference call on August 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Diamondback Energy, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close. Following this release, the company will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss the results with investors and analysts. The live webcast and its replay will be accessible on Diamondback's website. Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company based in Midland, Texas, focused on acquiring and developing resources in the Permian Basin.

Potential Positives

Diamondback Energy is providing clarity and transparency by announcing the date of its second quarter 2025 financial results and the associated investor call, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call and webcast indicate the company's commitment to maintaining open communication with investors and analysts, promoting engagement and accessibility.

The earnings release is poised to provide investors with important updates on the company's performance in the Permian Basin, a key operating area, which may positively influence investor sentiment.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Diamondback Energy announce Q2 2025 results?

Diamondback Energy will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Diamondback Energyearnings call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on August 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

How can I access the Diamondback Energy webcast?

The live webcast and replay can be accessed on Diamondback’s website under the “Investor Relations” section.

Where is Diamondback Energy headquartered?

Diamondback Energy is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

What is Diamondback Energy's focus in the oil and gas industry?

Diamondback focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FANG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FANG Insider Trading Activity

$FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,426,903

CHARLES ALVIN MELOY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,153 shares for an estimated $955,499 .

. DANIEL N WESSON (Exec. VP & COO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $710,306

FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019

JERE W III THOMPSON (CFO, Executive VP) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $212,274

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FANG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of $FANG stock to their portfolio, and 659 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FANG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FANG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FANG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FANG forecast page.

$FANG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FANG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FANG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $220.0 on 01/22/2025

Full Release



MIDLAND, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025 after the market closes.





In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found



here



. The live webcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available via Diamondback’s website at



www.diamondbackenergy.com



under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.







About Diamondback Energy, Inc.







Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit



www.diamondbackenergy.com



.





Investor Contact:





Adam Lawlis





+1 432.221.7467







alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.