Diamondback Energy Gains 56% in a Year: Should You Invest Now?

Diamondback Energy FANG has strengthened its position as a leading U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (“E&P”) company. Its operational efficiency, disciplined capital allocation and strategic expansion in high-recovery plays have positioned it well in a competitive industry.

In the broader U.S. E&P sub-industry, companies are focusing on low-cost production, technology-driven efficiency improvements and reliable pipeline access to maximize returns. Diamondback has leveraged these trends effectively, distinguishing itself from peers such as Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA and Antero Resources Corporation AR, which are also navigating these dynamics but with differing scales and operational approaches. Coterra Energy and Antero Resources have a greater exposure to natural gas, whereas Diamondback’s production mix remains more oil-weighted, shaping its cash flow profile and sensitivity to commodity prices.

FANG’s Operational Efficiency and Drilling Expansion

Diamondback maintains industry-leading low drilling costs in the Midland Basin, averaging $510 to $550 per lateral foot, which enables higher per-well profitability and lower breakeven oil prices. The company’s nearly 200,000 net acres in the Barnett play contain approximately 878 gross drilling locations, offering wells that deliver roughly 50% higher oil recovery compared with Midland zones.

Operational innovations, such as continuous pumping technology, allow for reduced downtime and faster multi-well pad completions. These enhancements reflect the company’s commitment to technology-driven efficiency.

Financial Strength and Free Cash Flow

In 2025, Diamondback generated $5.5 billion in free cash flow, with projections for $4.7 billion in 2026. This cash flow provides flexibility to fund growth initiatives, pay down debt and maintain shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. Compared with peers, Diamondback’s combination of scale and operational efficiency allows for stronger cash generation.

Looking at the free cash flow yields, Diamondback leads at 12.46%, followed by Antero Resources at 10.1% and Coterra Energy at 6.21%. A higher free cash flow yield generally signals that a company is generating more cash relative to its market value, which investors often see as a sign of financial strength or potential undervaluation.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Diamondback stock price has increased 56% over the past 12 months, outperforming Coterra Energy (38.6%), Antero Resources (18.2%) and the United States Oil & Gas Exploration and Production sub-industry’s (ZSI136M) 44.4%.



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12-Month Share Price Performance Comparison

Valuation metrics also favor Diamondback, with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.37, compared with the sub-industry’s average of 12.03. A lower ratio is generally more attractive to investors seeking value.



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These metrics illustrate that Diamondback remains attractively valued relative to its peers.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Signal Improving Outlook

Rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S-Israel and Iran — along with growing concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — have been driving crude prices higher.



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This surge in oil prices is benefiting producers like Diamondback, whose expected cash flow looks stronger than ever. In fact, analysts have been revising the Zacks Consensus Estimates upward for Diamondback over the past month, with projections now looking even more promising for 2026 and 2027. It is a clear sign that these external pressures are working in favor of energy companies like Diamondback.

Industry Trends and Strategic Positioning

Diamondback’s growth is supported by favorable industry trends, including increasing natural gas transportation capacity, technology adoption for efficiency and disciplined capital management. The company’s ability to expand high-recovery plays while maintaining cost discipline strengthens its long-term competitiveness.

Risks and Considerations

Investors should consider several near-term risks. Diamondback faced a challenging 2025, recording a massive $3.7 billion impairment due to falling commodity prices and reducing its proved reserves by 304 million barrels, largely from lower prices and development plan adjustments. The company also received significantly lower oil prices, averaging $58 per barrel in fourth-quarter 2025, while lease operating expenses rose, and drilling costs in the Barnett region remained prohibitively high. These factors, combined with a shift toward higher natural gas production and a flat production outlook for 2026, signal pressure on revenue and margins.

Despite paying down $950 million of debt, Diamondback still carried $14.7 billion in consolidated debt, with a heavy reliance on cash flow to service interest. The company faces additional risks from undeveloped reserves, rising external costs and a scarcity of attractive merger and acquisition opportunities, limiting its ability to expand reserves and production in the near term.

What’s the Right Move for Investors?

Diamondback demonstrates notable strengths, including industry-leading operational efficiency, robust free cash flow generation and strategic expansion in high-recovery plays. The stock’s performance and valuation metrics suggest that the company remains competitively positioned relative to peers, supported by upward revisions in earnings estimates and favorable industry trends.

However, investors must weigh these positives against significant challenges. The company faced a substantial impairment in 2025, lower oil prices, rising operational costs and a heavy debt load. Flat production forecasts and limited near-term growth opportunities further temper its outlook. In light of the company's strengths and obstacles, investors should consider waiting for a more strategic opportunity before adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

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Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.