Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $186.47, moving -4.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

The energy exploration and production company's shares have seen an increase of 9.6% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 4, 2026. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.84%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.66 billion, indicating a 9.48% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.77 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion, indicating changes of +10.47% and +2.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 59.12% higher within the past month. As of now, Diamondback Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.53.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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