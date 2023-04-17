Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $144.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 19.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, down 14.27% from the year-ago period.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.85 per share and revenue of $8.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.2% and -9.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.75% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diamondback Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.74, so we one might conclude that Diamondback Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

