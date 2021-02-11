Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $67.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 11.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

FANG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 58.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $769.77 million, down 30.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.74% higher. FANG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FANG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

