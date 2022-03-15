Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $124.56, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 3.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.70, up 104.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 56.99% from the prior-year quarter.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.97 per share and revenue of $7.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.72% and +11.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.67% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diamondback Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.14.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.