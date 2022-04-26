Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $125.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 10.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $4.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 114.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, up 62.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.94 per share and revenue of $8.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +109.45% and +32.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.77% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diamondback Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.25.

Meanwhile, FANG's PEG ratio is currently 0.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.