Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $125.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 20.06% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $3.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 329.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 120.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diamondback Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.23.

Also, we should mention that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

