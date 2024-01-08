Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Diamondback Energy (FANG) ending at $155.76, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.41% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

Shares of the energy exploration and production company have appreciated by 4.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.27 billion, indicating a 11.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.11.

Also, we should mention that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.41.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.