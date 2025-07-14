Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) was down 1.64% at $141.96. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The energy exploration and production company's stock has dropped by 6.83% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.57, indicating a 43.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.37 billion, indicating a 35.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.96 per share and a revenue of $13.91 billion, indicating changes of -21.79% and +25.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Diamondback Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.44 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

