FANG

Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

March 10, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.87, changing hands as low as $135.30 per share. Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $103.71 per share, with $168.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.14. The FANG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
