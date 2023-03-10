Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.87, changing hands as low as $135.30 per share. Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $103.71 per share, with $168.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.14. The FANG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

