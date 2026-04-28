Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $200.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

Shares of the energy exploration and production company witnessed a loss of 1.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.6%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diamondback Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 4, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.27, reflecting a 27.97% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.74 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.71 per share and a revenue of $16.31 billion, indicating changes of +32.46% and +8.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24.91% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Diamondback Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Diamondback Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.85, so one might conclude that Diamondback Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, finds itself in the top 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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