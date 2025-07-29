Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $152.50, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

The energy exploration and production company's shares have seen an increase of 9.55% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diamondback Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.63, reflecting a 41.81% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.37 billion, up 35.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.39 per share and a revenue of $14.12 billion, signifying shifts of -19.19% and +27.56%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.4% higher. At present, Diamondback Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.24 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

