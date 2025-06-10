Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $145.57, marking a +2.42% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

The energy exploration and production company's stock has dropped by 0.55% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diamondback Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.72, reflecting a 39.82% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.41 billion, indicating a 37.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.23 per share and a revenue of $14.05 billion, representing changes of -20.16% and +26.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% lower within the past month. Currently, Diamondback Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.

We can additionally observe that FANG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

