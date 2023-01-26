Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $149.89, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 9.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.74, up 58.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, up 5.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.33% lower. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Diamondback Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.72.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

