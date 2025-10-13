Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $142.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.77, signifying a 18.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.32 billion, indicating a 25.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.58 per share and revenue of $14.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.08% and +26.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% lower. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Diamondback Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.34 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.