Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $92.62, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 15.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FANG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, up 1333.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 211.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.70 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +186.18% and +77.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher within the past month. FANG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FANG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

