Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $139.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 0.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, up 58.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.09 per share and revenue of $7.78 billion, which would represent changes of +75.77% and +14.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.86% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.65.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

