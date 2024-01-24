Diamondback Energy (FANG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $153.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 4.74% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diamondback Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $5.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.25 billion, up 10.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.65% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Diamondback Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.54, which means Diamondback Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, positioning it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.