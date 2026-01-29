Diamondback Energy (FANG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $163.09, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 23, 2026. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion, down 13.69% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.5 per share and a revenue of $14.92 billion, signifying shifts of -24.56% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.13% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diamondback Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.38 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.51 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 240, this industry ranks in the bottom 3% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.