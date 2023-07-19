Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $138.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.37, down 38.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.98 billion, down 28.37% from the prior-year quarter.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.79 per share and revenue of $8.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.94% and -16.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.38% lower within the past month. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.16.

Meanwhile, FANG's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.