Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $139.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.53, up 122.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.39 billion, up 25.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.58 per share and revenue of $9.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +123.8% and +43.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% lower within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diamondback Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.98.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



