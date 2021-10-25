Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $109.41, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 23.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

FANG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. On that day, FANG is projected to report earnings of $2.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 351.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 109.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.56 per share and revenue of $5.76 billion, which would represent changes of +247.37% and +104.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.14% higher. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FANG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.84, so we one might conclude that FANG is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

