Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $58.42, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.56%.

FANG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FANG to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 59.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $771.72 million, down 30.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.74% higher within the past month. FANG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, FANG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.78.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

