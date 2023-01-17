Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $145.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.92, up 63.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.21 billion, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diamondback Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.23.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

