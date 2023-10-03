Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $150.89, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 6, 2023. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, down 15.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.53 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.02% and -16.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.34.

It is also worth noting that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

