Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $127.22, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 4.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.01 billion, down 27.36% from the prior-year quarter.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.51 per share and revenue of $8.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.94% and -15.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.39% lower within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.19.

Also, we should mention that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

