Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $142.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 7.67% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $6.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 130.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, up 29.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.91 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +126.68% and +44.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diamondback Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.93.

It is also worth noting that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



