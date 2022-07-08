Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $116.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 26.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.59, up 174.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion, up 45.68% from the year-ago period.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.95 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +127.03% and +44.77%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. Diamondback Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diamondback Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.24.

Meanwhile, FANG's PEG ratio is currently 0.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

