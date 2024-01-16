Diamondback Energy (FANG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the latest trading day at $151.16, indicating a -1.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.37% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

The energy exploration and production company's stock has dropped by 1.15% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.28, down 0.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.85% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Diamondback Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.55.

One should further note that FANG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 251, this industry ranks in the bottom 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

