Diamondback Energy (FANG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed the most recent trading day at $141.97, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

The energy exploration and production company's stock has dropped by 1.46% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diamondback Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.72, indicating a 39.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, up 37.23% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.2 per share and a revenue of $14.05 billion, representing changes of -20.34% and +26.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.23% decrease. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.71 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.