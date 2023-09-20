Diamondback Energy (FANG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $152.89, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 4.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $4.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, down 15.62% from the year-ago period.

FANG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.48 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.23% and -16.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.87% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diamondback Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.5, so we one might conclude that Diamondback Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

