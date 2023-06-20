Diamondback Energy (FANG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $126.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 2.8% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $4.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.01 billion, down 27.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.51 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.94% and -15.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.95% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diamondback Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.

Investors should also note that FANG has a PEG ratio of 0.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

