Diamondback Energy (FANG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $68.84, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 16.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

FANG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 58.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $769.77 million, down 30.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.22% higher within the past month. FANG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FANG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.73.

We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

