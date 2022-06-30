Diamondback Energy (FANG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $121.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 20% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $6.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 176.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.43 billion, up 44.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.16 per share and revenue of $9.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +128.87% and +43.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diamondback Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

Meanwhile, FANG's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions

