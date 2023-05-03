Diamondback Energy (FANG) Declares $0.80 Dividend

Diamondback Energy said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $135.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 10.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.41%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 188,119K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is 178.24. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $227.85. The average price target represents an increase of 31.98% from its latest reported closing price of 135.05.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is 9,751MM, an increase of 13.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 7,933K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,432K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,108K shares, representing a decrease of 30.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 20.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,347K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,293K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 5.94% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 5,094K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,509K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 49.20% over the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

