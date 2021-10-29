Diamondback Energy (FANG) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Diamondback Energy (FANG) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FANG recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, FANG has gained 15.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FANG's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 11 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting FANG on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

