Diamondback Energy (FANG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Diamondback Energy (FANG) ended the recent trading session at $166.93, demonstrating a +1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.18%.

The energy exploration and production company's shares have seen an increase of 11.59% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diamondback Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 23, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.88, indicating a 48.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.16 billion, down 14.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.34 per share and revenue of $14.86 billion, which would represent changes of -25.53% and +34.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 16.2% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Diamondback Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diamondback Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.89 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

