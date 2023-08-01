Diamondback Energy expects oilfield service prices to fall on lower drilling

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy FANG.O on Tuesday said it expects prices for oilfield equipment and services to fall in response to lower drilling activity.

The comments from the first large shale producer to report quarterly earnings contrast those from service companies that have said they would not cut prices.

Weaker oil and gas prices have forced U.S. shale producers to curb spending and cut drilling and completing new wells, reducing demand for equipment and services provided by oilfield service companies.

"With the reluctance (by producers) to increase spending, we believe that we will continue to see a softening in cost from our friends on the service side," Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice said on a postearnings call

Producers were expecting a rationalization of costs after prices for services and raw materials climbed for about two years, Stice said, adding that it was premature to call it a deflation.

Meanwhile, oilfield services firm Liberty Energy Inc LBRT.N last month said industry pricing is unlikely to decline with the fall in oil well drilling and completions activity in the second half of the year, while Nextier Oilfield Solutions, said it would stack, or put aside, its equipment rather than cut pricing if demand falls in the near term.

Service providers have also signaled a recovery in rig count and fracking activity later this year, citing an uptick in oil and gas prices.

Diamondback Energy reported quarterly earnings below Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Monday, as gas prices took a hit from easing supply concerns. Shares of the company were down 0.3% at $146.85 in early trading.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by Mark Potter)

