DIAMONDBACK ENERGY Earnings Results: $FANG Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY ($FANG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $3.64 per share, beating estimates of $3.42 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $3,711,000,000, beating estimates of $3,601,977,418 by $109,022,582.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNDAL GRETH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,212,830 shares for an estimated $2,313,665,629 .

. STEVEN E WEST purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $975,960

HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $653,928

TRAVIS D. STICE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $517,536

ROBERT K REEVES purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $509,760

MARK LAWRENCE PLAUMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,390 shares for an estimated $251,590.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 548 institutional investors add shares of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/15, 09/10.

