Diamondback Energy CEO Travis Stice Steps Down,Kaes Van't Hof To Be New CEO,Jere Thompson To Be CFO

February 20, 2025 — 04:45 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy (FANG) Thursday announced that Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice will step down from the position following the company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

He will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, while current President Kaes Van't Hof will assume the CEO role and join the Board.

Van't Hof, who previously worked at J.P. Morgan, has been with Diamondback for nine years.

Additionally, the company stated that Jere Thompson, who formerly worked at Citi, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

FANG closed Thursday's trading at $162.09, up 1.14 percent or $1.83 on the Nasdaq.

