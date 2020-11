Diamondback Energy CEO says no need for a Permian Basin deal

Adds detail on earnings, CEO comments, share price

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy FANG.N Chief Executive Travis Stice said on Tuesday the company sees no need to purchase a competitor following a wave of mergers in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.

The coronavirus pandemic has slashed oil demand and forced shale producers to cut costs to survive, prompting consolidation as companies size up in hopes of cutting operating costs.

"We do not need to increase our scale to further lower costs," Stice said during a call with analysts, noting Diamondback's costs were already competitive with well costs about 30% lower than in 2019.

"We prefer not to make rash decisions at the bottom of the cycle," he added.

The company will defend its dividend, including further reducing capital costs if needed, in case of an extended oil price drop, Stice said.

Shares traded at $28.35 on Tuesday morning, up 2.3%.

The company reported a net loss of $1.11 billion, or $7.05 per share, for the third quarter after the market close on Monday.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 62 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 37 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Recent deals in the Permian Basin include Pioneer Natural Resource's $4.5 billion buyout of Parsley Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips' $9.7 billion deal for Concho Resources Inc, Chevron Corp’s $4.2 billion purchase of Noble Energy, and Devon Energy Corp’s $2.6 billion buy of rival WPX Energy Inc.

