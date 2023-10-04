Diamondback Energy (BER:7DB) Price Target Increased by 8.89% to 176.54

The average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy (BER:7DB) has been revised to 176.54 / share. This is an increase of 8.89% from the prior estimate of 162.12 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143.70 to a high of 228.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.99% from the latest reported closing price of 142.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is a decrease of 118 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7DB is 0.35%, a decrease of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 184,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,618K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,258K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 7,949K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,941K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 39.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,661K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 10.61% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 4,781K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,581K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 571.41% over the last quarter.

