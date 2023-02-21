US Markets
Diamondback Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on higher crude prices

February 21, 2023 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit, as tighter energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted crude prices.

Crude prices retreated from their multi-year peak in the last quarter, but remained 11% higher than a year earlier, primarily due to Western sanctions imposed on major energy producer Russia, and OPEC+ curbing output which tightened global supply.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback said total average unhedged realized prices were at $55.76 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the fourth quarter, 1.3% lower compared with a year earlier.

Adjusted net income stood at $5.29 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $5.22.

Peer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O also beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on higher crude prices.

It reported adjusted net income of $4.22, higher than average analysts' expectation of $2.99 per share.

