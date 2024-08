(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), Monday announced a base cash dividend of $0.90 per share for the second quarter, to be payable on August 22 to stockholders.

Also, the company declared a variable cash dividend of $1.44 per share for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 22.

