Diamondback Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FANG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/20, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 5/21/20. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $41.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when FANG shares open for trading on 5/13/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FANG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.55 per share, with $114.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.69.

In Monday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.