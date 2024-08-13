Diamondback Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FANG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/24, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.44, payable on 8/22/24. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $201.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when FANG shares open for trading on 8/15/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FANG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $143.08 per share, with $214.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.21.

In Tuesday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

