Diamond Sports in deal to emerge from bankruptcy, signs streaming pact with Amazon

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Regional sports programmer Diamond Sports Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with a group of creditors to emerge out of bankruptcy and that it would also get funding from Amazon.com AMZN.O as part of a streaming deal.

Diamond Sports, a unit of Sinclair Broadcast SBGI.O, said the agreement with creditors would provide it with $450 million in financing, some of which will be used to pay down debt and the rest to support its operations as it finalizes its reorganization plan.

The company had filed for bankruptcy in March last year after getting caught between expensive broadcast rights agreements and cord-cutting by sports viewers.

The company also said Amazon's Prime Video will now become the primary partner through which customers can buy direct-to-consumer (DTC) access to stream local channels of Diamond, which carries the games of more than 40 major sports teams across the U.S.

That would allow Prime Video viewers access to content including live MLB, NBA and NHL games, and pre- and post-game programming for the teams for which Diamond has DTC rights.

Separately, Diamond said it has reached a deal with Sinclair Broadcast to settle the pending litigation that alleged the parent firm fraudulently withdrew as much as $1.5 billion from the regional sports business.

According to the settlement, Sinclair will pay Diamond $495 million in cash and provide ongoing management and transition services to support its reorganization and separation from the parent's operations, among others.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.