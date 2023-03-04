Diamond Rock Hospitality (DRH) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Diamond Rock Hospitality said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.13%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 12.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.63 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.70% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamond Rock Hospitality is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.70% from its latest reported closing price of $8.80.

The projected annual revenue for Diamond Rock Hospitality is $1,058MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamond Rock Hospitality. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.15%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 247,791K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,516K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,423K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,561K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,668K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,413K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,301K shares, representing a decrease of 34.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 58.36% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,739K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,592K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 7.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,399K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Diamondrock Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.